PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A Rally to support the victims of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia is set to begin at 6 p.m. Sunday at Portland's Monument Square.

%

%

"We are standing in solidarity with Charlottesville. We do not want to live in a country where Neo-nazis walk through our streets in the light of day preaching hate, prejudice, and racism and inciting violence towards any group of people."

Hosted by March Forth Maine, the organizers are blaming the current presidential administration for Saturday's violent incident, saying it encourages hate and violence, "through their association with white nationalists."

They call the President Trump's anti-violence speech meek and unconvincing.

Approximately 234 Facebook users have signed up to attend the gathering at Monument Square and an additional 572 said they are interested. The rally is being held to denounce violence in Maine and across the country, said the organizers. Attendees are welcome to play music, read a passage, or speak out against violence.

© 2017 WCSH-TV