Portland firefighters bring Christmas miracle to family in need

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Portland firefighters wrapped gifts at the Munjoy Hill station Saturday to give to a family in need.

Firefighters reached out to the East End School this holiday season with the idea of sponsoring a local family in need for Christmas. Firefighters Brandon Lehman-Farley and Mark Tweedy came up with the idea last year and decided to continue on with the tradition with several Munjoy Hill firefighters and businesses to raise money for gifts for a family that has not had a Christmas in four years.

"It's our responsibility to help people in any way that we can. It makes us feel good every day that we come to work and this is just a little bit of icing on the cake," said Lehman-Farley. "It's a good feeling. It's a good way to start your Christmas."

Firefighters wrapped the gifts Saturday to give to the single mother and two daughters.

"I think it's the start of a tradition. Even if it's not our tradition next year, it's going to keep going on," said Tweedy.

They plan to fill an ambulance with the presents and deliver them on Christmas Day

Copyright 2016 WCSH