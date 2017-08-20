Portland firefighters battle raging house fire

(Photo: Carol Schiller Photographer)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland Fire Department battled a raging house fire on Dartmouth Street in Portland Sunday evening.

Officials say firefighters are still on the scene at 117 Dartmouth Street. The fire remains under investigation. Dartmouth street is located in a neighborhood adjacent to the University of Southern Maine's Portland campus.

