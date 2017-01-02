Portland elementary school parents demand public vote on bond for renovations

Parents and students angry over dilapidated Portland elementary schools. (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Parents and students of four Portland elementary schools gathered on the steps of Portland City Hall Monday morning to call for the city council to send the originally proposed $70million bond issue for school renovations to a public vote.

The four schools in focus are Reiche, Lyseth, Presumpscot, and Longfellow. The School Facilities Ad Hoc Committee recently agreed on a reduced $60million bond.

Also in attendance were new city councilman and former school board member, Pious Ali, as well as Special Assistant to Mayor Ethan Strimling, Jason Shedlock. Both Ali and Strimling have voiced support for the bond.

While the bond issue could move to a public referendum later this year, pending approval from the school board and city council. But, parents believe the city has spent too much time thinking about what to fix rather than making repairs- and now the schools are unfit learning environments.

Mother of a Reiche school student and member of Protect Our Neighborhood Schools, Emily Figdor, is frustrated with the years the city has spent deliberating the bond and said, " It's time to let the voters decide."

Members of the ad hoc committee say this is not a decision that can be made overnight.

"The question has been, how much can we spend and what are the highest priorities for those schools," said committee member and city councilman, David Brenerman.

Brenerman supports the bond issue, but said there are factors holding other members back. One concern is the impact on property taxes, which is projected to be about $150 a year per the average $255,000 home every year through the extent of the bond. Another option some committee members are holding on to is to reapply for state funding for Reiche and Longfellow schools- money the two schools recently passed over for.

On January 19th, the School Facilities Ad Hoc Committee will hold a public hearing before voting on the bond issue. It will then move to the School Board before heading to the City Council and then eventually to public referendum.

