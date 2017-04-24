Portland councilors compromise on schools

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

After months of planning and a series of long city council meetings, Portland voters will be deciding between two competing school bond plans this fall.

Monday night, in a pair of votes, the city council decided 8-1, to let voters choose between a $32 million and a $64 million school renovation plan in November.

The smaller plan would use local money to renovate two elementary schools and then look for another $32 million from the state to fix another two schools.

The other, more expensive plan, would fund renovations at all four schools with $64 million of only local money.

The council first took up the issue about a month ago.

City councilors, even those who support the more costly plan say a compromise was important to move forward.

But many parents who attended council meetings, some as long as seven hours, are still not happy.“It's gone on long enough and the idea of cutting out the two schools in the worst condition is just unacceptable we just can't wait any longer,” said Bree LaCasse, a parent of an elementary school student.

However, even councilors who did not want to choose compromise at first say it’s necessary to move the school issue forward.

“While compromise has become a dirty word in politics in some places, that's how things get done,” said councilor David Brenerman.

Voters will get to decide between the two school plans on Election Day.

This year, that's on November 7th.

