Portland city council to vote on school bond

WCSH 8:03 AM. EDT April 24, 2017

PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland city council is scheduled to vote on a bond to fix four elementary schools on Monday. 

Right now there are two plans in place. The school board and committee have a plan to borrow $64 million to renovate Longfellow, Lyseth, Presumpscot and Reiche Elementary schools. There's also a compromise plan costing about $32 million to only renovate Lyseth and Presumpscot.

If approved, both bonds will appear on the November ballot.

