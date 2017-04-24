Portland city council to vote on school bond

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER) -- The Portland city council is scheduled to vote on a bond to fix four elementary schools on Monday.

Right now there are two plans in place. The school board and committee have a plan to borrow $64 million to renovate Longfellow, Lyseth, Presumpscot and Reiche Elementary schools. There's also a compromise plan costing about $32 million to only renovate Lyseth and Presumpscot.

If approved, both bonds will appear on the November ballot.

