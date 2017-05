Mike Wiley and Andrew Taylor, shown in 2016 outside their Eventide Oyster Co. on Fore Street in Portland, have won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast, it was announced Monday. (Photo: Gabe Souza/Portland Press Herald)

(Portland Press Herald) — Two chefs from Maine received a James Beard Award Monday night, a coveted recognition that chefs consider to be the Oscars of the food world.

Mike Wiley and Andrew Taylor, chef/co-owners of three Portland restaurants, won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast category.

