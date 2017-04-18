Portland celebrates the success of block grants

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) -- The mayor of Portland invited several non-profit ventures to celebrate National Community Development Week.

Mayor Strimling mentioned in his speech at city hall the benefits of the federal funding. Such were included as affordable housing, funding programs for Portland's neediest, and creates jobs by retaining local businesses.

One success story was on hand to thank the city. Nabaa Al Obaidi is an immigrant from Iraq. She came to the United States for a new life, and found one with a local jewelry maker.

President Trump's proposed budget would seek to remove the block grant program entirely. For more information, click on Chris Facchini's report below:

RELATED: Impact of President Trump's proposed budget in Maine

Read more on Nabaa's background in jewlery-making

© 2017 WCSH-TV