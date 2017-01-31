Portland Black Lives Matter protesters to meet with police

BLM protesters arrested (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Portland Black Lives Matter protesters will have a discussion about the July 15th demonstration with Portland Police officers on Wednesday morning at First Parish Church.

Protesters and police will be able to talk about what lead to and what happened that Friday night. Eighteen people were arrested when a peaceful demonstration became unruly and protesters swarmed the old port, blocking off traffic on commercial street. By admitting to disorderly conduct last week and coming to the meetings Wednesday morning, the charges against 17 of those arrested will be dropped in six months time. In an agreement with prosecutes, in addition to the meeting, each protester must pay $140 to the victim's compensation fund and another $60 to the restorative justice program.



Due to the number of protesters, two meetings with police will take place at the church, the first starts at 9am.

