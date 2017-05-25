Porter man missing after going catfishing

PORTER, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) — Maine Game Wardens are searching for a man missing since last night in the town of Porter.

The man, who is in his 50's, went horned pout fishing on Wednesday night. Horned pout is a species of catfish.

His family became concerned when he didn't show up on Thursday morning. Game wardens went to Plain Pond and found his boat but say there was no sign of him.

Wardens are conducting an active search of the pond. They say the water is only about five feet deep. Wardens are not releasing his identity.

