Pollution from Botanical Gardens expansion worries neighbors

BOOTHBAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay has become one of Maine’s most popular tourist destinations, drawing 188,000 visitors last year, according to Marketing Director Kris Folsom.

The Gardens is so popular that it has just started a very big expansion. The plan –estimated to cost more than $30 million when it's done-- will basically double the size of the Gardens, converting current parking areas into more garden space and a much larger visitor center, and building a big new parking space for as many as 900 cars.

But that expansion has some of the Gardens’ neighbors worried.

Vaughan Anthony and his family say they worry that their well, which is less 100 feet from the edge of the new parking area, will be polluted by runoff from that area and from the new septic system, which will be built underneath the parking area. Neighbors and the Boothbay Water District say they also worry that septic system will pollute an adjacent stream and will run into nearby Knickerbocker Lake, which is part of the town water system.

The expansion project has received its permits from the Maine DEP and the Army Corps of Engineers, along with a conditional permit from the town. Contractors have already cleared the trees from most of the expansion area, including the large parking area.

But the Water District’s Sue Mello say they want the Gardens to drop the septic plan and connect to the town sewer system instead. They say that would eliminate the pollution concerns.

Kris Folsom, the Botanical Gardens’ marketing director says they already decided not to connect to the sewer. Instead, she said the Gardens will be building a sophisticated septic system with new technology, and that they’re confident there will be no runoff or pollution problems. In addition, she said the parking area will use a permeable surface, allowing rainwater to quickly drain away so there should not be a runoff problem.

The neighbors are not convinced the design will eliminate either runoff or septic concerns, and they have filed an appeal of the DEP permit. The Anthony’s and the Water District are also appealing the permit from the Boothbay Planning Board. No hearing dates have been set, and construction work is continuing.

