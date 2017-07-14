Lee Henderson (Photo: Courtesy Somerset County Sheriff's Office)

CORINNA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Garland is accused of leading police on a chase with a stolen car and five other thefts in the past week.

Twenty-two-year-old Lee Henderson is charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

Somerset County Det. Mathew Cunningham first responded to reports of a stolen farm tractor Wednesday in Madison. The same day, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted car burglary in Corinna.

Police said the suspect hit the responding police car and fled the scene, leading police on a chase while driving the stolen car, and eventually crashing in Dexter.

Shortly after, Henderson was taken into custody by Penobscot County deputies. Police believe Henderson was also responsible for a reported burglary and the stolen farm tractor.

Police said Henderson was identified as the only person involved in the burglary and the farm tractor theft.

Henderson is suspected by police of three burglaries, including the theft of an ATV in Moxie Township. All three thefts occurred between July 3 and 9.

The suspect is currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

© 2017 WCSH-TV