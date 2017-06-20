Politics meet pop culture on Maine golf course

Bemoaning that he hasn't picked up a club in years, Patrick Dempsey sets the bar low for his performance at the George H.W. Bush Cape Arundel Golf Classic

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Instead of the golfers' traditional warning cry of "fore," it might be more appropriate to shout "41" at a tournament on Tuesday in Kennebunkport.

The number refers to the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush. As a seasonal resident of Kennebunkport, he supports the community by lending his name to the annual George H.W. Bush Cape Arundel Celebrity Golf Classic to raise money for Gary's House.

Gary's House gives families a place to stay near Mercy Hospital in Portland while their loved ones are receiving medical care.

Golfers line up in their carts as they prepare to tee off at the 2017 George H.W. Bush Cape Arundel Golf Classic in Kennebunkport

The tournament got underway at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Kennebunkport. Through its association with the Bush family, the event attracts a roster of high-profile competitors. Some of the big names taking part this year include Patrick Dempsey, Red Sox great Luis Tiant and Pulitzer Prize winning biographer Jon Meacham.

The Bush family maintains an active role in the tournament. President Bush (41) cruised the links in a golf cart. And his son, President Bush (43), mingled with the gallery.

© 2017 WCSH-TV