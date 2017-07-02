WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Political Brew State Shutdown

July 2, 2017 at 8 AM

WCSH 8:34 AM. EDT July 02, 2017

Portland, Maine (NEWS CENTER)  Pat Callaghan sat down with Ray Richardson and John Richardson to talk about the state budget battle this past weekend and what the government shutdown means for the state.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories