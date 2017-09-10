Close Political Brew: September 26th, 2017 Political Brew Part I 9/10/17 WCSH 11:41 AM. EDT September 10, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Pat Callaghan sits down once again with hi political pundits, John Richardson and Phil Harriman, to discuss their views on everything happening in the political world this week. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WCSH Breaking News Portland PD investigation Geek Out: What is storm surge? NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Massive data breach at Equifax Maine Parents go to Florida to take care of their daughter Groton murder with possible Maine connection Deadly motorcycle crash Fifth Quarter September 8th, 2017: Part 1 Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm More Stories Mother, grandparents of accused Rockport man among… Sep 10, 2017, 11:35 a.m. Mammoth Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys Sep. 4, 2017, 5:10 p.m. Rockport man accused of killing four people in Massachusetts Sep. 9, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs