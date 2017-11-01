Close Political Brew: October 22, 2017 Political Brew part 1 10/22/17 Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 10:06 AM. EDT November 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Pat Callaghan sits down with his political commentators, Phil Harrimon and John Richardson, to talk about this week in the world of politics. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: Mainer wins Nobel Prize Disappearance baffles family NOW: Trans teen says private school asked him to leave Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Jason Aldean on stage when deadly Las Vegas shooting began NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Gun Sales after Las Vegas- NECN NOW: Vegas couple says they recognize gunman from gun show Botanical Garden battle NEWS CENTER Video Forecast More Stories CMP says most Mainers will get power by Saturday night Oct 31, 2017, 9:39 a.m. Warming centers take edge off chill for powerless Nov. 1, 2017, 6:17 a.m. Open enrollment for health care begins, what Mainers… Nov. 1, 2017, 10:07 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs