Political Brew: October 1st, 2017

It's a topic that everyone is getting sick of talking about, but it's necessary for Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling to chime in with their thoughts. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Pat Callaghan and his political pundits, Phil Harriman and John Richardson, discuss everything happening in the world of politics, both in Maine and around the country, including the NFL National Anthem kneeling controversy to Maine Governor Paul R. LePage Jr.'s reaction to Maine sheriffs saying they will not detain some inmates for immigration agents.

© 2017 WCSH-TV