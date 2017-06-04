Political Brew: June 4, 2017

It's a topic that everyone is getting sick of talking about, but it's necessary for Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling to chime in with their thoughts. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Pat Callaghan sits down with political pundits, former Maine Speaker of the House, John Richardson and former Maine State Senator Phil Harriman to talk everything in the world of politics in this week's Political Brew.

The first segment includes the following topics:

-Is a state budget deal going to happen?

-Is the budget process flawed?

-Gov. LePage Commutes sentences to fill tourism jobs

The second segment includes the following topics:

-Former FBI Director Comey to testify before Senate Intel Committee on Thursday

-GOP Senators work on healthcare bill. Collins says a partisan bill will fail.

-Should lawmakers or voters have final say on latest casino question?

