Political Brew: June 25, 2017

Political Brew Part 2 6/25/2017

WCSH 9:10 AM. EDT June 25, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Pat Callaghan sits down with former speaker of the House John Richardson and former House Republican leader Joe Bruno. 

Topics discussed in segment one: 

  • Senate Healthcare Bill - what will Sen. Collins do?
  • GOP holds Georgia Congressional seat - what's the significance? 

Topics discussed in segment two:

  • State agencies told to prepare the government shutdown
  • Why did legislature leave big problems to the end of the session?
  • U.S. Supreme Court will look at constitutionality of gerrymandered election maps that favor one part over another
  • Winners and losers of the week

You can watch Political Brew Sunday mornings on NEWS CENTER. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


