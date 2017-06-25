Political Brew: June 25, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Pat Callaghan sits down with former speaker of the House John Richardson and former House Republican leader Joe Bruno.
Topics discussed in segment one:
- Senate Healthcare Bill - what will Sen. Collins do?
- GOP holds Georgia Congressional seat - what's the significance?
Topics discussed in segment two:
- State agencies told to prepare the government shutdown
- Why did legislature leave big problems to the end of the session?
- U.S. Supreme Court will look at constitutionality of gerrymandered election maps that favor one part over another
- Winners and losers of the week
