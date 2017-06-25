Political Brew: June 25, 2017

It's a topic that everyone is getting sick of talking about, but it's necessary for Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling to chime in with their thoughts. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Pat Callaghan sits down with former speaker of the House John Richardson and former House Republican leader Joe Bruno.

Topics discussed in segment one:

Senate Healthcare Bill - what will Sen. Collins do?

GOP holds Georgia Congressional seat - what's the significance?

Topics discussed in segment two:

State agencies told to prepare the government shutdown

Why did legislature leave big problems to the end of the session?

U.S. Supreme Court will look at constitutionality of gerrymandered election maps that favor one part over another

Winners and losers of the week

You can watch Political Brew Sunday mornings on NEWS CENTER.

© 2017 WCSH-TV