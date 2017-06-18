Political Brew: June 18, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Our Pat Callaghan sits down with local politicians, Former House Speaker John Richardson and Former Senator Phil Harriman, to talk about happenings in the world of politics.

Topics discussed in segment one:

Secretary Zinke reviews Katahdin National Monument, results probably not what Gov. LePage expected

Gov. LePage calls Legislators lazy, blames term limits for budget stalemate

Gov. LePage wants to ban the sale of nips

Will Alexandria shooting bring more unity to Congress?

Topics discussed in segment one:

Angus King questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions

President Trump makes cabinet members praise him in public

GOP Senate working on health care behind closed doors

You can watch Political Brew Sunday mornings at 6 and 7 on NEW CENTER.

© 2017 WCSH-TV