Political Brew: June 18, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Our Pat Callaghan sits down with local politicians, Former House Speaker John Richardson and Former Senator Phil Harriman, to talk about happenings in the world of politics.
Topics discussed in segment one:
- Secretary Zinke reviews Katahdin National Monument, results probably not what Gov. LePage expected
- Gov. LePage calls Legislators lazy, blames term limits for budget stalemate
- Gov. LePage wants to ban the sale of nips
- Will Alexandria shooting bring more unity to Congress?
- Angus King questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions
- President Trump makes cabinet members praise him in public
- GOP Senate working on health care behind closed doors
