Political Brew: June 11, 2017

It's a topic that everyone is getting sick of talking about, but it's necessary for Phil Harriman and Ethan Strimling to chime in with their thoughts. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) - Don Carrigan sits down with former Democratic House Speaker John Richardson and former Republican Senator Phil Harriman to talk about what's happening in local and national politics.

Topics in segment one:

Comey hearing fallout with Sen. King and Sen. Collins

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke visits Maine to talk Katahdin Woods National Monument

Topics in segment two:

Mary Mayhew runs for Governor

Pressure on state legislatures to pass a budget and avoid government shutdown

You can watch Political Brew Sundays on the Weekend Morning Report at 6 and 7 a.m.

© 2017 WCSH-TV