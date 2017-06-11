Political Brew: June 11, 2017

PORTLAND, ME (NEWS CENTER) - Don Carrigan sits down with former Democratic House Speaker John Richardson and former Republican Senator Phil Harriman to talk about what's happening in local and national politics.
Topics in segment one:
- Comey hearing fallout with Sen. King and Sen. Collins
- Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke visits Maine to talk Katahdin Woods National Monument
Topics in segment two:
- Mary Mayhew runs for Governor
- Pressure on state legislatures to pass a budget and avoid government shutdown
You can watch Political Brew Sundays on the Weekend Morning Report at 6 and 7 a.m.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs