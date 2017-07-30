WCSH
Close

Political Brew: July 30, 2017

POLITICAL BREW PART 2 JULY 30, 2017

WCSH 8:33 AM. EDT July 30, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - Pat Callaghan sits down with political analysts Former Democratic House Speaker John Richardson, and Former GOP Senator Phil Harriman about happenings in the political world.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories