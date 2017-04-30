Political Brew 04-30-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --
Pat Callaghan sits down with political pundits, former Maine Speaker of the House, John Richardson and former Maine State Senator Phil Harriman to talk everything in the world of politics.
This weeks segments include...
Segment 1:
-- Govenor LePage wants income tax surcharge overturned.
-- Maine Democratic Party chairman won’t rule out endorsing Sen. King for re-election
-- Ethics commission will investigate York County Casino campaign
Segment 2:
-- Congress passes deal o keep government open one week.
-- President Trump imposes tariff on Canadian lumber
-- Obama will earn $400K for Wall St. speech
-- Trump 100 Days takeaways
