Political Brew 04-16-17

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan moderates this week's Political Brew with former Maine Speaker of the House John Richardson and former Maine Senator Phil Harriman

This week's topics include:

Segment 1:

-- Supreme Court of Maine considers Ranked Choice Voting

-- Budget Deal likely?

-- Barry Hobbins chosen as new Public advocate

Segment 2:

-- State Treasurer Terry Hayes running for Governor

-- Trump 180 on many issues: Flip-flop or flexible?

-- Missiles at Syria, MOAB bomb on Isis - Strategic or political?

-- Sen. Bernie Sanders will kick off “Come Together, Fight Back” tour in Maine—why here?

