Political Brew 04-16-17

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan moderates this week's Political Brew with former Maine Speaker of the House John Richardson and former Maine Senator Phil Harriman
This week's topics include:
Segment 1:
-- Supreme Court of Maine considers Ranked Choice Voting
-- Budget Deal likely?
-- Barry Hobbins chosen as new Public advocate
Segment 2:
-- State Treasurer Terry Hayes running for Governor
-- Trump 180 on many issues: Flip-flop or flexible?
-- Missiles at Syria, MOAB bomb on Isis - Strategic or political?
-- Sen. Bernie Sanders will kick off “Come Together, Fight Back” tour in Maine—why here?
