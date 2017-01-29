WCSH
Close

Political Brew 01-29-17

Political Brew Part 1 1/29/2017

Addison Boroff, WCSH 9:35 AM. EST January 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

NEWS CENTER's Don Carrigan sits down with political pundits John Richardson and Phil Harriman to discuss local and national political issues.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories