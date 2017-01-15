WCSH
Political Brew 01-15-17

Political Brew Part 2 1/15/2017

Addison Boroff, WCSH 9:08 AM. EST January 15, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan sits down with Democrat Joh Richardson and Republican Phil Harriman to chat about the week in politics.

Segment one this week includes:

-- Collins’ changing approach to fixing/repealing ACA

-- L.L. Bean dragged into politics by boycott and Trump fallout

-- Retail Pot one year moratorium

 

Segment Two includes:

-- Should biennial budget be done on 2nd year of session?

-- Trump’s chaotic dealings with media

-- Governor LePage’s weight loss and its message to Maine

