Political Brew 01-15-17

NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan sits down with Democrat Joh Richardson and Republican Phil Harriman to chat about the week in politics.

Segment one this week includes:

-- Collins’ changing approach to fixing/repealing ACA

-- L.L. Bean dragged into politics by boycott and Trump fallout

-- Retail Pot one year moratorium

Segment Two includes:

-- Should biennial budget be done on 2nd year of session?

-- Trump’s chaotic dealings with media

-- Governor LePage’s weight loss and its message to Maine

