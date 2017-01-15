Political Brew 01-15-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --
NEWS CENTER's Pat Callaghan sits down with Democrat Joh Richardson and Republican Phil Harriman to chat about the week in politics.
Segment one this week includes:
-- Collins’ changing approach to fixing/repealing ACA
-- L.L. Bean dragged into politics by boycott and Trump fallout
-- Retail Pot one year moratorium
Segment Two includes:
-- Should biennial budget be done on 2nd year of session?
-- Trump’s chaotic dealings with media
-- Governor LePage’s weight loss and its message to Maine
