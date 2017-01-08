Political Brew 01-08-17

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Pat Callaghan sis down with Democrat John Richardson and Republican Phil Harriman to discuss local and national topics in the world of politics.

Segment one topics include:

-- Governor LePage warning of lost jobs without naming names.

-- Governor LePage casts doubt on Question One election results in his official proclamation.

-- Any support for teachers being paid by state instead of local districts?

Segment two includes:

-- Governor LePage wants to lower taxes raised by Question two—will lawmakers agree?

-- State Representative quits GOP two months after election—is that OK?

-- Congress talks defunding Planned Parenthood. Some like Collins will object. Why tie it to ACA bills?

So grab your cup and coffee, sit back and pour yourself some political brew.

