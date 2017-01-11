Police won't reopen 1993 investigation into woman's death in Cape Elizabeth

(Photo: WJAR (NBC 10))

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Maine State Police, who investigated a murder-suicide in Hebron last month, have decided not to reopen an investigation into the death of the shooter’s first wife in a fall at Two Lights State Park in Cape Elizabeth over 23 years ago.

State police reviewed the 1993 death of Greta Randall after determining that Daniel Randall killed his daughter, 27-year-old Claire Randall, and himself on Dec. 8.

