Police withhold autopsy finding in homeless man's death

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The state medical examiner's office isn't saying how a 54-year-old homeless man died in downtown Portland.

A spokesman said Tuesday that the office was asked by the Portland Police Department not to disclose what caused the death of Sunao Thomas Yamada Jr. of Portland.

Police say Yamada's body was found by a passer-by early Sunday in Portland, and the death was declared a homicide on Monday.

Police were seeking a thin white man between 25 and 30 years old with dark hair who was with Yamada around the last time he was seen.

