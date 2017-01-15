WCSH
Close

Police warn of thin ice after two girls fall through at Riverbank Park

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 2:12 PM. EST January 15, 2017

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Westbrook are reminding the public to heed warnings of thin ice after two girls broke through the Presumpscot River Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were at Riverbank Park and walked out onto the ice about three feet from the riverbank, when the ice gave way. The area, however, was very shallow and the water only got up to their ankles.

At least one girl was 11 years old. Police could not verify the age of the other.

The girls were uninjured and were able to make it out safely.

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories