Police urge postponing trick-or-treating, offer safety tips in wake of storm

YARMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Towns and cities all over Maine have postponed Halloween activities due to the damage and power outages in the wake of the storm that hit the state Sunday night into Monday morning.

Yarmouth Police forwarded this notice from the town, which is still largely without power, offering safety tips for parents and kids who still choose to go out Tuesday night.

The City of Portland, which has power back in many areas, offered these tips.

