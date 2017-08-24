Police: Speed likely a factor in Berwick crash

Ctsy South Berwick Fire Dept.

BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Berwick police say speed was likely a factor and they are investigating if alcohol was involved in a crash that shut down Route 236 Wednesday night.

Sgt. Jeffrey Pilkington says the single-car crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night closing down Route 236 for several hours.

The sole drive was taken to Wentworth Douglas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

