PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police say they are looking for a man who may be responsible for several burglaries in the east end of South Portland.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Eric Becker, a 37-year-old man. They think he is from the Bangor area but is currently in the Portland area.

The investigations are ongoing.

If you or someone you know has any information, please contact you local police department or Detective Scott Corbett at 207-799-5511x7449.

