Police searching for man with long record of burglaries

Terry Elwell

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Brunswick police are asking for the public's help in finding 41-year-old Terry Elwell who is wanted for allegedly resisting arrests for burglary.

Terry Elwell

Brunswick Police say Elwell is wanted for violating conditions of release. They do not know his whereabouts but say he has ties to Brunswick and is known to run and resist arrest.

Brunswick Commander Mark Waltz said Elwell said he had a residence in Brunswick but has not shown up there.

Waltz says Elwell has burglarized several locations in Brunswick over the years.

Elwell was recently arrested in Windham. Police warn for the public not to approach Elwell if they see him and to call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WCSH-TV