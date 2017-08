Ctsy Maine State Police

HANCOCK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the driver of this truck that they say was involved in a hit and run.

Ctsy Maine State Police

Police say the hit and run happened on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. at Hancock Grocery.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call Maine State Police and aks for Trooper Jeffrey Taylor at 207-973-3700.

© 2017 WCSH-TV