Police search for suspect after 1 shot in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A male was taken to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after being shot Tuesday night, and the suspect is still on the run, police say.

The shooting happened near the Public market parking garage, according to Lt. Robert Martin with the Portland Police Department.

Police say there is no indication the shooting was random, but if you have any information, you're asked to call them at 207-874-8575.

© 2017 WCSH-TV