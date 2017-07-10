Police search for person or people involved in stabbing in Machias

Police say stabbing took place on Sprague Way in Machias.

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Machias are searching for the suspect of a possible stabbing.

Authorities say it happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning on Sprague way where police found a stab victim. The victim was taken Downeast Community Hospital and then transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Chief Grady Dwelley of Machias police says the victim is expected to survive.

Police say they are looking for one or more people involved in the stabbing.

This story will be updated.

