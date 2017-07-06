Police search for motive of man who killed wife, son, neighbor

Michael Spaulding Jr., son of on of the victims in the Madison shooting, says he lost his best friend.

MADISON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police are trying to determine what motivated a man to kill his wife, son, another man and shoot a fourth person in Madison.

Michael Spaulding Jr., son of on of the victims in the Madison shooting, says he lost his best friend.

The triple homicide happened Wednesday morning on Russell road. 51-year-old Carroll Tuttle went on a shooting spree and then was shot and killed but officers.

Michael Spaulding on the right, who was killed on Wednesday in Madison. (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Police records show Tuttle had a history of violence. In September 2004, Tuttle was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, he pleaded guilty to both charges and paid a $300 fine.

Police say autopsies on the three victims, Lori Hayden, 52, Dustin Tuttle, 25, and Michael Spaulding, 57, are expected to be completed Thursday by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

Wednesday morning a man shot and killed three people before police shot and killed him on Russell road in Madison.

The autopsy on the killer, Carroll Tuttle, 51, who was shot and killed by officers will happen on Friday.

Police say Harvey Austin, who was shot by Tuttle, continues to be treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and is expected to survive.

Detectives continue to interview witnesses as they try to determine what motivated Tuttle.

© 2017 WCSH-TV