Police: search for man missing in Androscoggin River suspended

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Brunswick police confirmed Saturday evening that the search for Stephen Wines, who went missing in the Androscoggin River Friday night, was suspended around 3:30 p.m.

Police said that the search will be turned over to the Marine Patrol.

Jeff Nichols from the Department of Marine Resources said the search was suspended because of the weather. He expects Marine Patrol will resume the search Monday if the weather cooperates.

"We remain vigilant and hopeful in this search," said Nichols.

Nichols said the water temperature at the surface of the river on Saturday was 54 degrees. He said Stephen Wines disappeared from a small skiff with a square bow that is about 10 feet long. The boat, a small recreational vessel, has been recovered and life jackets were on board, however reports indicate that neither man was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident. He did not know the circumstances behind how Stephen and his brother William ended up in the water.

William has been treated and released from the hospital, according to Nichols.

Brunswick Police, Marine Patrol, and the State Police dive team were all on scene Saturday, said Nichols. He also said there were six private vessels aiding in the search. He said a Marine Patrol pilot flew over the area Friday and again on Saturday.

