Police search for inmate after he walks off of work release

Larry Paul Goodwin (Photo: Cumberland County Sherriff's Office)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A resident of the Cumberland County Jail Community Corrections Center walked away from his work release job at at 158 Fore Street in Portland around 9:30 on Tuesday morning.

Larry Paul Goodwin, 41, was serving nine-month jail sentence for cocaine possession, OUI, and operating a vehicle after suspension. He was scheduled to be released in February 2018.

Goodwin is a 5'9" 260-pound white male, with hazel eyes, brown hair and a short beard. If you see him or have any information to share, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at (207) 774-1444 ext 2105.

