Police search for group of men who beat, stabbed man in Old Port

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The hunt is on for a group of men who stabbed a man, beat him, and punched a woman in downtown Portland early Sunday morning, police say.

A 22-year-old man from Auburn was stabbed during an assault in the parking lot of 1 Portland Square, according to police. This followed a disturbance on Fore Street.

The man was walking to his car with a woman around 1:30 a.m. when a group of between six and eight men assaulted them. The woman was punched during the assault, but did not need to be hospitalized.

The man was knocked to the ground, beaten and stabbed. The suspects are described as black males, some wearing white shirts. Police say they fled before they arrived.

They are trying to determine if this incident is related to an earlier disturbance involving the same victim on Fore Street.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 207-874-8575.

