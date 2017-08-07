Police say white powder mailed to Lewiston office not dangerous

Hazmat team on the scene

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police say the white powder that was mailed to the motor vehicle violations bureau in Lewiston and caused all employees to be evacuated, has been identified and that it is not dangerous.

Five to seven people were evaluated Monday after they came in contact with a white powdery substance. Police continue to investigate the incident but say they do not believe anyone will be criminally charged.

Police say a unknown white powder was mailed to the office without a threat.

Lewiston Fire officials along with police and a hazmat team investigated the scene and set up a decontamination tent for the five to seven employees who came in contact with the white substance.

Officials say the report came in shortly before 9 a.m. Monday from the motor vehicle violations bureau in a district court building at 85 Park St.

Decontamination tent set up in Lewiston.

The 20 to 25 employees who work at the bureau were all evacuated.

Lt Dave St. Pierre with Lewiston Police says crews came to the motor vehicle violations bureau to try to determine what the powder was.

Roads in the area surrounding the office were closed for several hours.

St. Pierre says none of the employees have had any physical symptoms but crews wanted to take every precaution.

Ctsy Kim Girouard.

