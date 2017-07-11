Cops say this guy called them to offer drugs

CAMDEN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Camden didn't have to go out to find drugs to make a certain arrest; they say the drugs came to them.

39-year-old Katarina Campbell of Rockport and 42-year-old Tyler Collins of Camden are charged with drug trafficking and were arrested Friday. Apparently, it was Collins' own doing that got them cuffed.

Camden Police say Collins called who he thought was an associate of his and offered to sell him some strips of soboxone. The only problem? He accidentally called a police officer by dialing the wrong number, according to police.

The officer went along with the conversation and agreed to meet Collins for the exchange. Two other officers met Collins and Campbell at the agreed upon location and arrested the pair on Elm Street.

Police say they were on their way to deliver drugs to a third person.

