Police say speed, alcohol appear to be factors in fatal accident

Ctsy Maine State Police

REED PLANTATION, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are investigating a fatal accident in Reed Plantation that left one man dead and a woman with serious injuries.

Police say 47-year-old Ritchie Suitter was driving on Route 2A near Santa Claus Hill, just before midnight on Saturday when he failed to take a hard curve. The 1995 GMC pickup he was driving hit the guardrails, became airborne and rolled several times eventually hitting a utility pole.

Maine State Police say Suitter died at the scene. His passenger, 46 year-old woman Gail Suitter was taken to Houlton Regional Hosptial with serious injuries.

Police say both speed and alcohol seem to be factors in the fatal accident.

© 2017 WCSH-TV