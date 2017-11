Crime scene tape blocks the entrance to Walmart in Augusta Monday night as police investigate a report of shots fired in the store. Police say no one was injured. (Photo: Kennebec Journal/Jessica Lowell)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Kennebec Journal) — Police say no one was injured when a shot was fired inside the Augusta Wal-Mart Monday night.

Sgt. Christian Behr spoke to the media shortly after 9 p.m. and said that the shot was fired from a handgun around 8 p.m. and that the store was closed.

