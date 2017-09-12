48 Nubble Road, York is the home McGrath rented with family and friends. Ctsy Zillow

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in York are charging a 32-year-old after he reportedly placed hidden cameras in multiple bathrooms in a rental home.

Police say Joseph McGrath of East Longmeadow Mass. was on vacation with friends and family renting a home in York and placed the cameras in bathrooms to video friends and family staying with him.

Police say the victims include children and adults.

Aerial view of the vacation home where McGrath is accused of taping family and friends in bathrooms.

McGrath is being charged with Violation of Privacy, which is a class D crime and was issued a court date of 11/21/2017 at the York District Court.

The York Police are asking if the public has any additional information to call them at 207-363-4444

Anonymous tips can be made through Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 207-439-1199, by logging on to www.seacoastcrimestoppers.org or sending an SMS text to CRIMES (274637) and include TIPSCS in the message.

Rewards are paid for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

