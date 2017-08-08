Police say man left porn photos in young girl's toy box

Jason Robinson Ctsy Penobscot County Jail

EXETER, Maine (NEWS CENTER)— A 29-year-old from Exeter will be in court Wednesday charged with sexual misconduct with a child, theft and burglary.

Police say Jason Robinson took a young girls underwear from her home and left several adult pornographic photos in the child's bedroom, in her toy box and dresser draws.

Maine State Police have been investigating the case.

Robinson is being held at Penobscot County jail and will have a bail hearing on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

