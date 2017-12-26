Police respond to Westbrook home, neighbors evacuated

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A number of homes on Lamb Street in Westbrook were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a home in the area.

Heavily armed law enforcement was first seen at the intersection of Forest and Lamb Streets around 2:45 p.m. Negotiators were trying to make contact with someone named Brandon inside an apartment building at 34 Lamb Street.

A neighbor tells NEWS CENTER he heard a couple fighting right before they were evacuated. Others who were forced out of their homes were waiting in their cars as police tried to reach the subject.

It looks like a negotiator just arrived on scene. Police trying to make contact with someone inside 34 Lamb St. apt building #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/HEWMHFIM0U — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) December 26, 2017

Neighbors who were evacuated are waiting outside in their cars as police try to make contact with someone inside #NEWSCENTERMaine pic.twitter.com/aKy9U9EhOA — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) December 26, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated.

