WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Police respond to Westbrook home, neighbors evacuated

Lindsey Mills , WCSH 4:51 PM. EST December 26, 2017

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A number of homes on Lamb Street in Westbrook were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a home in the area.

Heavily armed law enforcement was first seen at the intersection of Forest and Lamb Streets around 2:45 p.m. Negotiators were trying to make contact with someone named Brandon inside an apartment building at 34 Lamb Street. 

A neighbor tells NEWS CENTER he heard a couple fighting right before they were evacuated. Others who were forced out of their homes were waiting in their cars as police tried to reach the subject.

 

 

 

 

This story is developing and will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories