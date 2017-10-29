OLD TOWN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Updated at 12:40 p.m.

Early on Sunday morning Old Town Police responded to a report of a fight in Old Town near Brunswick and Main Streets involving a gas-powered BB gun, according to police.

Police say that the incident involved three males shooting a gun at another male. Officers quickly located all four people involved.

Donald Wickett is an Old Town Taxi Driver and was on his way to pick someone up when he saw the incident happen.

"I came around the corner up there and I saw three people running and I saw one guy down on the sidewalk," said Wickett. "And when he ran down I saw the gun in his hand and he stopped and started shooting."

Wickett immediately called 9-1-1. According to Wickett, the four people involved were "kids".

"I told them exactly what I saw," said Wickett. "That someone was shooting at a kid. And that is what they were, kids."

According to police, two of the males were charged in the incident. Teddy Hansen, 19, of Old Town was charged with criminal threatening. Markus Pond, 19, of Old Town was charged with disorderly conduct during the investigation as well.

The victim in the case was uninjured.

