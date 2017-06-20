Police refocus attention on unsolved 1975 homicide

The unsolved homicide of Robert McKee was featured in a Facebook post by Maine State Police on the 42nd anniversary of his death (Photo: Maine State Police)

NEWPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On the anniversary of an unsolved homicide, Maine State Police are reaffirming their commitment to the investigation.

Robert McKee was 35 years old when he was found dead on early in the morning of June 20, 1975 at McNally's Texaco Station in Newport. He was working there during summer vacation from his regular job as a teacher. The place where McNally's once stood is now occupied by an Irving gas station.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE MAINE STATE POLICE'S FULL LIST OF UNSOLVED HOMICIDES

Forty-two years after McKee's death, State Police highlighted his case on Tuesday morning in a post on their Facebook page.

State Police ask anyone with information about the McKee case to contact Major Crimes Unit North in Bangor at (207) 973-3750. Tips can also be reported online on the Maine State Police's website.

© 2017 WCSH-TV